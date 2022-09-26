Total Warhammer 3’s forests come alive with this trees mod

The wood elves shouldn’t get to have all the fun, and so there’s a lovely looking Total War: Warhammer 3 mod that spruces up the forests on the strategy game’s campaign map. Not only do you get denser, lusher forests, the mod also makes it so that some of the more destructive factions will leave burned and dead trees behind when they come smashing through an area.

Campaign Forestry (Vanilla) by Mazisky is available on the Steam Workshop, and it makes a few key changes to the way forests work in Total War: Warhammer III. In general, there are just a lot more trees all over the map, so you get fluffier, fuller looking forests and fewer sparse or barren-looking areas.

For Chaos-aligned factions, including the Beastmen, Norsca, and the Warriors of Chaos, will leave behind scorched, dead trees whenever they conquer territory, which is nice and thematic. In the Chaos Wastelands, you’ll find dead trees in place of the tall pines that are there by default. Pines have been replaced with vegetation specific to each Chaos god and corruption type, too.

In Cathay, you’ll see the pink blossoms of many more cherry trees, whilst forests in the Vampire Counts’ areas are darker, denser, and more haunted-looking overall.

The best Total War: Warhammer 3 mods are just a click away, so check those out if you’re looking for more variety.