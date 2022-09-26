Travel Has Been Affected By Hurricane Ian To Florida And The Caribbean, Here’s What You Need To Know – Travel Noire

As of Monday, Hurricane Ian is over the Caribbean Sea. The Cayman Islands are expected to experience aggressive winds. According to data from FlightAware, half of the flights at Owens Roberts International Airport (GCM) have been canceled.

Heavy winds and rain are expected in Jamaica and Cuba as the hurricane approaches the Gulf Coast and the Gulf of Mexico.

The exact path of Hurricane Ian has not been confirmed. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is urging Floridians to take precautions.

DeSantis says in a news conference on Monday morning, “You will see storm surge in places like southwest Florida even though the storm is expected to be 100, 150 miles off the coast of southwest Florida.”

President Joe Biden declared a state of energy for Florida over the weekend, urging residents to prepare for the hurricane.