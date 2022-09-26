Tropical Storm Ian brings travel concerns for one die-hard Bengals fan

RUSKIN, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian could complicate travel for one the Cincinnati Bengals most loyal fans.

Shawn “Who Dey Baby” Moore lives with his wife along Florida’s gulf coast and flies to Cincinnati for every Bengals’ home game. Only rare family emergencies stop him.

After seeing the Bengals win their first game of the season Sunday and monitoring early storm forecasts, Moore’s plan is all but set for Thursday’s game. The Bengals will host the Miami Dolphins in a primetime game that will air on WCPO 9.

“It looks like I’m going to be fine getting out (of Florida),” Moore said. “It’s the getting home part now that may be a little bit iffy.”

All 66 counties in the state of Florida are under a state of emergency.

“It’s a little trepidation to leave out and say (to my wife) hey, I’m going to the Bengals game,” Moore said.

He is a registrar for a charter school 30 minutes south of Tampa. So, getting to mid-week games is not easy. The next one feels special too, he said. The Bengals will wear white helmets for the first time. The team will also induct new members into the franchise’s Ring of Honor. Then there’s the game. The visiting Dolphins are undefeated.

“Hopefully there’s more Florida Bengals fans coming up,” Moore said. “We need the home field. We need to make it happen.”

So with an eye on forecasts, Moore plans to be in the stadium.

“I fly out early Wednesday morning,” he said. “They’re talking about it not making landfall until Friday. I think we’re going to be alright.”