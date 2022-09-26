Wrath of the Lich King Classic release time, Death Knight requirements

World of Warcraft fans are counting down to the release of Wrath of the Lich King Classic. The next Warcraft Classic expansion has a September 26 release date on PC. Unfortunately for UK fans, the DLC won’t be available until later in the evening, which means fans will need to stay up late in order to enjoy the new content. Wrath of the Lich King Classic has an 11pm BST UK launch time, or 3pm PDT for fans in the US.
While it’s bad news for UK fans in terms of launch time, there is one big positive. Wrath of the Lich King Classic is actually free if you’re already a subscriber.
“Access to Wrath of the Lich King Classic is included in and available to all players with an active World of Warcraft subscription – no additional purchase required,” Activision Blizzard confirms.
You can, however, purchase a couple of different booster packs, including the £34.99 Northrend Heroic Upgrade, or the £59.99 Northrend Epic Upgrade.
The Heroic Upgrade grants users a level 70 Character Boost, an Expert Riding Skill for Boosted Character, Appropriate Gear for the Boosted Character, a Mount, and Starting Gold, a penguin pet named Pebble and the Fishspeaker’s Lucky Lure, which lets you summon a tuskarr fishing companion.
The more expensive upgrade also includes the Kalu’ak Whalebone Glider, the Tuskarr Shoreglider for Non-Classic Characters, and 30 Days of Game Time.
If you’re itching to get started before the launch of the expansion, you can already create and level up your very own Death Knight characters.
You can have one Death Knight per realm, with the first Knight free of any restrictions.
According to Blizzard, the Death Knight can shift between three different Presences, each granting a personal benefit.
“Only one Presence can be active at a time. New Death Knights start with Blood Presence and learn the remaining Presences through levelling,” Blizzard explains.
Blood Presence increases damage dealt by 15% and heals you by 4% of non-periodic damage dealt; Frost Presence increases Stamina by 8%, increases armour contribution from items by 60%, reduces damage taken by 8%, and increases threat generated.
Finally, the Unholy Presence increases attack speed by 15%, movement speed by 15%, and reduces the global cooldown on all abilities by 0.5 seconds.
