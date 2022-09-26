Wrath of the Lich King Classic release time, Death Knight requirements

World of Warcraft fans are counting down to the release of Wrath of the Lich King Classic. The next Warcraft Classic expansion has a September 26 release date on PC. Unfortunately for UK fans, the DLC won’t be available until later in the evening, which means fans will need to stay up late in order to enjoy the new content. Wrath of the Lich King Classic has an 11pm BST UK launch time, or 3pm PDT for fans in the US.

While it’s bad news for UK fans in terms of launch time, there is one big positive. Wrath of the Lich King Classic is actually free if you’re already a subscriber.

“Access to Wrath of the Lich King Classic is included in and available to all players with an active World of Warcraft subscription – no additional purchase required,” Activision Blizzard confirms.

You can, however, purchase a couple of different booster packs, including the £34.99 Northrend Heroic Upgrade, or the £59.99 Northrend Epic Upgrade.

The Heroic Upgrade grants users a level 70 Character Boost, an Expert Riding Skill for Boosted Character, Appropriate Gear for the Boosted Character, a Mount, and Starting Gold, a penguin pet named Pebble and the Fishspeaker’s Lucky Lure, which lets you summon a tuskarr fishing companion.

The more expensive upgrade also includes the Kalu’ak Whalebone Glider, the Tuskarr Shoreglider for Non-Classic Characters, and 30 Days of Game Time.