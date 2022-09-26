Categories
Yellowstone Northeast Entrance Road improvements to wrap next month


YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. —In Yellowstone National Park, efforts to repair approximately five damaged sections of the Northeast Entrance Road between Slough Creek and Barronette Meadows have been underway since late June.

According to park officials, this project is expected to be passable for regular traffic by Oct. 15. Once completed, these temporary repairs will allow for regular vehicle access, including visitors, to travel between Tower Junction and Cooke City/Silver Gate.

This project is being completed with support from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and funded largely by FHWA Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads (ERFO). Oftedal Contractors Inc. is the primary construction company under contract to complete this project.  

