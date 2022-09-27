10 Best Movies About Aliens

People know and love extraterrestrial beings. If they didn’t, there wouldn’t be such a vast library of alien-related media to pull from. Movies that revolve around alien invasions or friendlier alien visits are often praised for their innovative and imaginative storytelling. There are no limits to an abstract concept that allows an audience’s imagination to run wild.





Movie aliens have been around for years and fans love sci-fi films for their visuals, concepts, and themes. Whether the movie focuses on a character’s abduction or humans on a comedic adventure, there are several beloved alien films available.

10 The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy Is A Wildly Dark Piece Of Sci-Fi Humor

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is a zany end-of-the-world dark comedy where humans are inferior to extraterrestrial beings. When Arthur Dent goes to a pub with his friend, Ford Prefect, Ford tells Arthur that he’s not human and that a species of aliens called Vogons will destroy the earth.

The two friends leave the planet and board a ship that’s stolen by a strange crew of individuals. The crew adventure through the cosmos, looking for the meaning of life and going through various alien encounters. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is a fun and humorous story from start to finish.

9 Avatar Impressed Fans With Stunning Visuals On The Big Screen

With Avatar, James Cameron’s arduous task of bringing nine-foot blue aliens to the screen came to fruition. The film has been criticized for its obvious characterization, but the film has received worldwide acclaim and no one can deny the impressive visuals. Avatar also held the spot of the highest-grossing film of all time until Avengers: Endgame surpassed it in 2019.

Jake Sully’s trek into Pandora’s glowing jungle was only the start of several breathtaking visuals from the film. The motion capture technology used on the actors provided the CG aliens with expressions that had never been seen before.

8 Signs Is A Shyamalan Tale Of Crop Circles And Horrifying Viral Videos

M. Night Shyamalan‘s Signs has always been met with mixed reviews, but the simplicity of an alien invasion on Earth remains its most remarkable aspect. When the Hess family discovers crop circles in their cornfield, they initially dismiss them. Soon enough, however, the signs begin to appear all over the world.

Graham Hess and his brother, Merrill, attempt to catch a glimpse of the being that stalks their home, but their attempts prove fruitless. When Merrill, portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, views online footage, it results in one of the most chilling alien scenes in a sci-fi film.

7 E.T. Is A Family-Friendly Alien Classic

Steven Spielberg does the family-in-a-crisis story well. In his beloved 1982 film, E.T., Elliot and his family unintentionally encounter a friendly alien they call E.T. After the siblings take in E.T., they attempt to maintain his cover while trying to help him find a way home.

When government officials discover E.T., they step in and try to study the little alien. The sci-fi film is a heartwarming nostalgic feature that will leave a lasting impression on any audience member. E.T. earned numerous awards and was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

6 Men In Black Is A Comedic Alien Film With A Solid Script

The Academy Award-winning Men in Black is a comedic sci-fi movie. The film follows two agents who work for a secret organization that keeps extraterrestrial beings on Earth in line. Men in Black plays off the common UFO conspiracy theories that say the men in black are real people who have been monitoring the existence of intergalactic aliens and wiping witnesses’ memories.

In the film, the agents, K and J, must investigate a case involving a murderous alien and arrest him before he causes further chaos. Men in Black successfully balances the darker elements of extraterrestrial beings and the unknown with humor.

5 Galaxy Quest Is A Silly But Heartfelt Love Letter To Sci-Fi Movies

Galaxy Quest is a blatant parody of science fiction movies, notably Star Trek, and fandom culture, but it’s also a love letter to these films. Galaxy Quest follows a former cast of a fictional television series who attend a convention. The actors initially seem frustrated and resentful of their current situation as former stars.

After an episode of the in-universe TV series was received by an existing extraterrestrial species, the aliens think the actors are a real space crew. Galaxy Quest concludes with the actors sharing appreciation for their jobs, lives, and fans. The alien movie lovingly pays homage to the sci-fi genre and its fans.

4 Annihilation Focuses On The Effects Of Alien Visits

Annihilation features an all-female crew of experts going into “The Shimmer,” an area exposed to extraterrestrial fallout from a meteor landing. The group goes through various trials to locate missing people and investigate what’s happening in the zone. From disorientation to mutated animals, The Shimmer causes the group to lose their grip on reality and their lives.

Only one member of the crew survives, Lena, but she is mutated. The film is a suspenseful journey of questions and disturbing, terrifying visuals that are sure to keep fans interested.

3 The Fifth Element Is A Cosmic Journey Through The Future

In The Fifth Element, Bruce Willis portrays a hero named Korben who saves Earth in a futuristic New York City by expressing his love for an ancient being. The Fifth Element contains an eclectic cast of characters, from strange aliens to celestial beings of divinity.

The film is full of interesting themes, but the idea that Leeloo is the fifth element, life itself, and can overpower the dark force of evil is a significant concept. The Fifth Element’s plot is mildly hokey, but its stylistic approach to the story, from the production design to the characters, makes the movie worth the watch.

2 Alien Sprouted A Franchise Of Terrifying Creatures

Alien and its franchise are highly regarded as some of the greatest science fiction films of all time, and it deserves such esteem. The sci-fi horror film introduced audiences to terrifying aliens that shocked viewers and cast members alike.

Onboard Nostromo, Ellen Ripley and her crew wake up ahead of schedule to investigate a distress call on the moon. However, when they do, they are attacked and hunted by the hostile species that live there. Alien follows the usual horror formula, only deviating when the movie focuses on the horrifying Xenomorphs. Nevertheless, the film is a must-watch for its incredible visual effects, which it won the Academy Award for.

1 Nope Considers The Idea That UAPs Are More Than A Spacecraft

Jordan Peele’s Nope was the director’s highly-anticipated alien film, and many fans had theorized the title is an acronym for “Not of planet Earth.” Despite fans’ correct assumptions, Nope did subvert their expectations. The story brought up the possibility that perhaps UFOs (now commonly known as UAPs) are not simply extraterrestrial spacecraft but aliens themselves.

Nope focuses on the brother and sister duo, OJ and Em, their hilarious dynamics, and their confrontations with the horrifying creature. Nope successfully shows how the alien affects people and animals, highlights the theme of exploitation, and builds suspense.

