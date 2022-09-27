A county-by-county breakdown of the 1.75 million people under mandatory evacuation orders in Florida

As calls for mandatory evacuations and warnings of storm surge and strong winds from Hurricane Ian grow more urgent in Florida, local governments and state agencies are trying to prepare one of its most vulnerable groups — those living in nursing homes and other senior care facilities.

Florida has around 6 million citizens over the age of 60, according to according to the state’s Department of Elder Affairs — nearly 30% of its total population. As of Tuesday, all adult day cares, senior community cafes, and transportation services in evacuation zones are closed, according to the department.

“The department is ensuring emergency plans are being followed and providers have region-specific resources needed to serve seniors before and after the storm,” Sarah Stevenson, the department’s director of communications, told CNN.

“Providers in the projected path of the storm distributed shelf-stable meals to senior clients that would normally receive home-delivered meals,” Stevenson said. The elderly population, just like low-income, marginalized communities, are among the most vulnerable groups when it comes extreme weather disasters.

Not only do they require more care, they also require refrigeration and a sterile environment for some of their medications.

As Ian barrels toward the state, the Agency for Health Care Administration told CNN that it has conducted more than 290 on-site visits in nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the path of the storm that had been previously out of compliance with generator requirements.

“As of today, 100% of operating long-term care facilities have a generator on-site,” said Brock Juarez, AHCA deputy chief of staff, noting that they are requiring all health providers to send daily updates to make sure each facility is taking the appropriate precautions to keep aging patients safe.

The American Association of Retired Persons is spreading awareness of the risk this storm poses to the state’s older population. The AARP website also provides disaster preparedness resources for older adults and their families, including advice on setting up generators, avoiding storm surge and reviewing insurance policies.

“As Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida, we should all be reminded: it is extremely important for Floridians to have an updated disaster plan each year at the beginning of storm season,” AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said in a statement.