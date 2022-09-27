A ‘Crime’ of Passion: Whitman police officers help with one couple’s unforgettable proposal

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) – Police in Whitman responded to a special kind of call this month: help a man set up an unforgettable proposal with a prank so good, it almost looks criminal.

Officers were asked by a friend of the department to assist a man, Wayne Morse, in his proposal to then-girlfriend, Kristen Fleming. After explaining his plan, the police were on board, and were approved to help out by Chief Timothy Hanlon, according to a department Facebook post.

With plans in place for the proposal on Friday, Sept. 9, Morse and Fleming went to dinner with Fleming’s parents at The Patio at McGuiggan’s. It was around 6 p.m. when two officers and a sergeant showed up at the restaurant, as well.

Fleming later said she joked to the table about Morse getting arrested when she saw the police arrive.

“I said [to my family] ‘Wayne what did you do? They’re coming for you,’” Fleming described. “And then they walk up, and they have a picture of him!”

According to the department, Morse had sent them a picture of himself and what he was wearing beforehand to avoid any case of mistaken identity.

Police then appeared to arrest Morse, who “refused” before officers cuffed him and took him out to a cruiser. Asking to speak to her soon-to-be-fiancé, Fleming went to the vehicle to figure out what was going on when police let Morse out to get on his knee and pop the question.

The gag was a success: he received a “Yes!” from his new fiancée.

“I was just horrified – I was ready to kill him,” Fleming joked. “He’s so lucky it ended that way because I was so mad.”

“Everything played out the way it was all scripted,” Morse said.

In their Facebook post, the police department said they were grateful to have taken part in the unique proposal. They also noted that this was a “one-and-done occasion.”

“Please do not flood our answering machines with all sorts of crazy request(s),” the post said. “To Wayne & Kristen: the Whitman Police Department wishes you much love, health, and happiness in your future. Congratulations!”

