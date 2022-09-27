After sham referendums, Russia could annex more of Ukraine by the end of the week; Russian conscripts set off to war

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces are delaying the inevitable moment when they lose the war in Ukraine, saying men drafted to fight in the conflict are just “cannon fodder” for Russia.

In this image taken from video, a Russian draftee kisses his partner before boarding a bus to be sent to the military units of the Eastern Military District, in Yakutsk, Russia, on Sept. 23, 2022. Mobilization is underway in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Yakutia after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists Wednesday to bolster his forces in Ukraine.

“Despite the obvious senselessness of the war for Russia and the occupiers’ loss of initiative, the command of the Russian military still drives them to their death,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram Monday night.

“Constant attempts of the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region will surely go down in the history of wars as one of the most cynical murders of one’s own soldiers,” he said, adding that such offensives and the Russian mobilization are an attempt to give commanders on the ground a constant stream of “cannon fodder.”

“There is simply no other point in the Russian mobilization. They felt that they will lose, and they are simply trying to delay this moment, to ensure at least some activity at the front, to replace the dead with at least someone with weapons in their hands. Unfortunately, Russian society is not yet aware of all the brutality of the Russian government towards its own people,” he added.

President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization last week, causing a flurry of Russian men set to be called up in the draft to attempt to flee the country. There have been multiple reports of standoffs between conscripts and military officials and anti-mobilization protests have erupted.

— Holly Ellyatt