Alex Scott opens up about long-term relationship with England teammate

Alex Scott, 37, has revealed that she “fell madly in love” with her former England and Arsenal teammate, Kelly Smith, 43.
Alex discusses the romance, and subsequent heartbreak, for the first time in her new memoir, How (Not) To Be Strong.
She describes Kelly, who is six years her senior, to be her “first love” and says their relationship was a “huge part of her life”.
Speaking at her book launch on Monday evening, Alex explained that she wanted to reveal that part of her life because it would have been “cheating” to leave it out.
She said, as reported by The Mirror: “I went back and forth on whether I’d actually be writing the chapter. But then it was one of those moments, I’m writing this book and I want to tell everything. I thought I’d be cheating you all if I didn’t put that in there.
“For me, it’s like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love. And yes, there’s that heartbreak and those things, but it’s a huge part of my life and I wouldn’t go back and change that.
“Because that feeling of love and that excitement and what it gives you, it needed to be in there.”
