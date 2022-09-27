Alex Scott wows in tiny red bralet after speaking out on relationship

Alex Scott showcased her sensational physique in an oversized open blazer which brought attention to her barely there bralet.

Adding to her striking look, the 37-year-old opted for matching red trousers.

The former footballer posed confidently for the snaps as she headed to an event.

For the occasion, she also curled her brunette hair and wore carefully contoured make-up.

Alex shared the snaps on her social media pages with the caption: “North London is still [red].”

Her pictures come after she admitted she was once in love with fellow lioness Kelly Smith.

Alex made the confession in her new book How (Not) To Be Strong, telling fans she was “madly and deeply in love” with her.