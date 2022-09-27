Apple issues ninth developer beta of macOS Ventura | AppleInsider

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple is now on its ninth developer beta for macOS Ventura, as the time for release in October gets ever closer.

The latest betas can be picked up through the Apple Developer Center by those signed up for the test program, or as an over-the-air update on hardware running beta software. Public betas usually appear shortly after the developer versions, and can be downloaded through the Apple Beta Software Program website.

The ninth beta build is number 22A5358e, replacing the eighth build, number 22A5352e.

Final public versions of macOS Ventura are expected to arrive in October at the earliest.

New features of macOS Ventura include Stage Manager for app management and multitasking, video Live Captions, Finder and System Settings changes, Spotlight updates, Continuity Camera, Passkeys, Messages and Safari upgrades, Photos improvements, and other alterations.