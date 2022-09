Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia, was ranked as the second best city in the world for British expats.

The Georgian capital has colourful buildings and a cobblestoned Old Town with diverse architecture.

Average monthly rent for a one bedroom flat in Tbilisi is just £580 and the city ranks well on the safety index.

The average cost of a meal is just £7.38 and it’s estimated to take just over 1,000 hours to master the Georgian language.