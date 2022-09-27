Categories
Best PS5 Deals This Week: Save On Games, Gear, And More


PlayStation 5 consoles are still scarce, but that’s not the case for its ever-growing library of games. Whether you’re interested in first-party exclusives or multi-platform blockbusters, dozens of PS5 games are always on sale. In fact, right now you can find some of the best PS5 game deals of the year–with big price cuts on many of today’s hottest titles.

If you’re in the market for a new controller, headset, or other peripherals, you’ll be glad to know that a handful of high-end PS5 accessories are also on sale. In fact, you can snag a DualSense controller for just $45–making now a great time to upgrade player two’s gamepad.

We’ve rounded up the best PS5 game deals and PS5 accessory deals below. Many of these don’t advertise an end date, so you’ll want to check out the savings while you can.



