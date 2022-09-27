Britons may be able to apply for money back with a TV licence refund

TV licences can add a hefty sum to a household’s annual or monthly outgoings and while living costs soar, many Britons will be searching for ways to make reduce outgoings. While a TV licence is only necessary for those who watch live TV and/or BBC iPlayer, it could mean the thousands who don’t could cut costs by cancelling or requesting a refund if they’ve already paid the fee.
A TV licence is, effectively, a fee to fund public broadcasting and by law, any household in the UK that watches live TV or live-streamed content, such as BBC iPlayer, must have a TV licence.
The fee for a TV licence currently costs £159 a year, while for those with black and white TVs it costs £53.50 a year.
However, the rise in consumers opting for subscription services to watch TV instead is seeing a dip in the need for households to buy a licence.
According to research by Cyber Crew, 53 percent of all households in the UK are subscribed to at least one online streaming service.
The main circumstances in which refunds are typically considered include:
- TV receiving equipment no longer being in use
- The address is already being covered by another licence
- The TV Licence being bought in error
- A replacement TV Licence being bought, such as moving from a black and white TV licence to a colour licence
- Blind concession refunds
- Refunds in consequence of an over 75 TV Licence application
- The death of the licence holder.
According to the TV licencing website, Britons have up to 14 days before the date they no longer need the TV licence to apply for the refund and if it has already expired, they can apply for it if less than two years have passed since the expiry date.
To apply, Britons will have to fill out a short form in which they may be asked to provide evidence.
TV Licensing may then pay a visit to check the household is right to have cancelled – it says these inspections find one in five households do need one.
If a licence is needed, the household will have to pay the full licence fee and may risk prosecution plus the fine.
How much is the TV licence fine?
Failing to pay for a TV licence when it’s needed is a criminal offence and fines can vary by location.
Those who are found to have streamed a programme live without a licence in UK mainland could be hit with a £1,000 fine, while those in Guernsey could face fines of up to £2,000, and in Jersey, £500.
