Britons may be able to apply for money back with a TV licence refund

TV licences can add a hefty sum to a household’s annual or monthly outgoings and while living costs soar, many Britons will be searching for ways to make reduce outgoings. While a TV licence is only necessary for those who watch live TV and/or BBC iPlayer, it could mean the thousands who don’t could cut costs by cancelling or requesting a refund if they’ve already paid the fee.

A TV licence is, effectively, a fee to fund public broadcasting and by law, any household in the UK that watches live TV or live-streamed content, such as BBC iPlayer, must have a TV licence.

The fee for a TV licence currently costs £159 a year, while for those with black and white TVs it costs £53.50 a year.

However, the rise in consumers opting for subscription services to watch TV instead is seeing a dip in the need for households to buy a licence.

According to research by Cyber Crew, 53 percent of all households in the UK are subscribed to at least one online streaming service.

