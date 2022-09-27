Categories
Britons paying £262 more for flights to popular destinations


Flight prices have increased in 2022 due to a multitude of international factors. But how much money are British holidaymakers actually spending on their air travel compared to 2019?

Flights abroad have become more expensive for an array of reasons.

William Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, told the BBC: “I think flights are getting more expensive because of the high price of oil, and it’s been clear to everybody that this will be reflected in higher ticket prices.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been partly responsible for the soaring price of oil.

Russia is the third largest producer of oil in the world, according to Forbes.

The Covid pandemic has also caused flights to become more expensive, with a lack of staff, peoples’ willingness to spend more on travel, and a need for the aviation industry to repair their balance sheets cited as reasons by Executive Traveller.

Looking at data from six large airports in the UK to six popular international destinations, it is clear that flying in 2022 is far from the treat it was in 2019.

The smallest percentage increase was Stansted Airport to Alicante, from an average flight price of £51 in 2019 to £55 in 2022.

The greatest increase was an astonishing 234 percent between 2019 flights from Manchester Airport to Dublin (£45) and the same flights in 2022 (£149).

However, surprisingly, travelling to Dublin from Luton and Stanstead is cheaper in 2022 than it was three years ago, with a 37 percent and 32 percent decrease, respectively.

Alicante

Birmingham Airport: £79 (2019); £119 (2022) – 51 percent increase

Gatwick Airport: £61 (2019); £94 (2022) – 54 percent increase

Luton Airport: £39 (2019); £58 (2022) – 49 percent increase

Manchester Airport: £82 (2019); £118 (2022) – 43 percent increase

Stanstead Airport: £51 (2019); £55 (2022) – 6 percent increase

Antalya

Birmingham Airport: £137 (2019); £218 (2022) – 59 percent increase

Gatwick Airport: £153 (2019); £261 (2022) – 71 percent increase

Luton Airport: Antalya: £155 (2019); £188 (2022) – 21 percent increase

Manchester Airport: £128 (2019); £245 (2022) – 92 percent increase

Stanstead Airport: £136 (2019); 281 (2022) – 106 percent increase

Dubai

Birmingham Airport: £509 (2019); £547 (2022) – 8 percent increase

Gatwick Airport: £455 (2019); £541 (2022) – 19 percent increase

Heathrow Airport: £603 (2019); £847 (2022) – 40 percent increase

Manchester Airport: £510 (2019); £614 (2022) – 20 percent increase

Stansted Airport: £450 (2019); £612 (2022) – 36 percent increase

Dublin

Birmingham Airport: £36 (2019); £101 (2022) – 181 percent increase

Gatwick Airport: £42 (2019); £160 (2022) – 281 percent increase

Heathrow Airport: £84 (2019); £236 (2022) – 181 percent increase

Dublin Airport: £27 (2019); £17 (2022) – 37 decrease

Manchester Airport: £45 (2019); £149 (2022) – 234 percent increase

Stansted Airport: £26 (2019); £18 (2022) – 32 percent decrease

Malaga

Birmingham Airport: £75 (2019); £121 (2022) – 55 percent increase

Gatwick Airport: £65 (2019); £101 (2022) – 55 percent increase

Heathrow Airport: £89 (2019); £282 (2022) – 216 percent increase

Luton Airport: £48 (2019); £61 (2022) – 28 percent increase

Manchester Airport: £79 (2019); £130 (2022) – 65 percent increase

Stansted Airport: £48 (2019); £59 (2022) – 23 percent increase

Tenerife

Birmingham Airport: £118 (2019); £249 (2022) – 111 percent increase

Gatwick Airport: £110 (2019); £258 (2022) – 133 percent increase

Heathrow Airport: £165 (2019); £427 (2022) – 159 percent increase

Luton Airport: £109 (2019); £166 (2022) – 53 percent increase

Manchester Airport: £116 (2019); £257 (2022) – 122 percent increase

Stansted Airport: £101 (2019); £153 (2022) – 51 percent increase



