Britons paying £262 more for flights to popular destinations

Flight prices have increased in 2022 due to a multitude of international factors. But how much money are British holidaymakers actually spending on their air travel compared to 2019?

Flights abroad have become more expensive for an array of reasons.

William Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, told the BBC: “I think flights are getting more expensive because of the high price of oil, and it’s been clear to everybody that this will be reflected in higher ticket prices.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been partly responsible for the soaring price of oil.

Russia is the third largest producer of oil in the world, according to Forbes.

The Covid pandemic has also caused flights to become more expensive, with a lack of staff, peoples’ willingness to spend more on travel, and a need for the aviation industry to repair their balance sheets cited as reasons by Executive Traveller.

READ MORE: ‘Can’t buy class!’ Cruise holiday dress code drama erupts