Consumers urged to take meter reading before energy prices surge

Go.Compare Energy has urged consumers to take a meter reading before the new energy price come into force on October 1, which could mean households paying 26.8 percent more for their bills. The Government announced an Energy Price Guarantee, to reduce the new Ofgem price cap that was meant to come in next month.

The new policy means the average household will pay up to £2,500 a year on energy bills, based on typical use, rather than the £3,549 previously set by Ofgem.

But this will still mean bills will increase from the start of next month, when energy use increases going into the colder months.

Gareth Kloet, energy spokesperson for Go.Compare energy, said: “While this intervention from the Government is welcomed and will offer some respite for people across the UK, we have to remember that we will still be paying more for energy, starting on October 1.

“If you compare the costs in winter 2021 – when the price cap was set at £1,277 – this winter will still see a marked increase in energy bills for many.

