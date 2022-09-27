Defendant launches sick swearing rant against the Queen





A man on trial for using racist language used the day of the Queen’s state funeral to shout a string of swear words about the late monarch in a courtroom. Edson Nunes, 23, hurled insults at the late monarch during his trial for using racist language at a YMCA building in west London.

He picked the day of the Queen’s funeral on Monday, September 19 to insult the late sovereign at Uxbridge Magistrates Court. He was slapped with a Contempt of Court charge for yelling, “f*** the Queen”, on the day of the state funeral. The defendant also shouted the Queen was a “nasty f***ing b****, in the presence of District Judge Deborah Wright. He was immediately charged with wilfully interrupting court proceedings or otherwise misbehaving in court, according to the Evening Standard.

The publication reported the charge as reading: "On September 19, 2022, (he) wilfully misbehaved in Uxbridge magistrates by using offensive language by saying 'F*** the Queen' she's a nasty f****** b****'". He was charged under the 1981 Contempt of Court Act. He remained in police custody overnight, reappearing in the dock the following day. Nunes then apologised for the insults, before the charge of Contempt of Court was dropped.

It followed a four-day period of the Queen’s coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall, with members of the public able to pass through to view the coffin. The service began at 11am after a procession of the State Gun Carriage from the Hall to the Abbey. Several members of the Royal Family followed the carriage on foot, including King Charles III. The service was led by the Dean of Westminster and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The coffin was then taken to Wellington Arch, travelling up The Mall, where crowds had gathered to see the procession. The Queen’s coffin was then transferred to the State Hearse, making its way to Windsor. Another procession marked its journey from Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel. A committal service attended by the Royal Family began at 4pm, before a private service at The King George VI Memorial Chapel.