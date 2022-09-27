Disney World, Other Florida Theme Parks Preparing for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian continues to impact every aspect of the travel industry in Florida and theme parks are no exception.

According to Fox Orlando, the Walt Disney World Resort remains open to the public, but officials said the company is preparing to “make necessary adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service.”

As Ian approaches, Disney announced the Typhoon Lagoon water park and Winter Summerland and Fantasia Gardens miniature golf courses would be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. The park also revealed several resorts would be closed Wednesday through Friday, including Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and Bungalows at Polynesian Village Resort.

To help impacted guests, Disney will allow them to modify park and resort reservations without penalty and reservations will be automatically canceled and refunded while venues are closed.

At Universal Orlando Resort, the theme park will continue to operate as normal while officials monitor the weather. The property has “plans and procedures for significant weather that are both time-proven and constantly updated,” a Universal spokesperson told USA Today.

Universal’s official website said guests with tickets or reservations in the coming days could cancel or push back their trips without penalty in booked through the theme park. Tourists who arraigned their stay with a travel agent should reach out to them directly.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced it had completely closed its properties to guests through Thursday “to ensure the safety of our ambassadors, guests and animals as Hurricane Ian moves through Florida.”

Busch Gardens officials said all tickets for impacted dates would be automatically extended through the end of 2022.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to the storm, but Resort Hotels will remain open to guests with existing reservations. Any tickets dated through October 2 will be automatically extended through December 31, with vacation stays for this closure period that can be rebooked without penalty once the call center reopens.

