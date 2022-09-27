E-scooter rider Paul Satchell was jailed for 16 months





A man who ploughed into a pensioner while trying to escape from police, fracturing her eye socket, has been jailed for 16 months. Paul Satchell had been approached by PC Jason Kemp and PC Daniel Turk in Watermill Lane, Bexhill, after they spotted him using the powered vehicle.

The officers were in a patrol vehicle which stopped to warn the 58-year-old he needed to stop riding, but Satchell ignored them, turned away from the police, and rode off, paying no attention to what was ahead of him. Myra Wood, 79, was crossing the road when she was hit by Satchell, who was riding at speed and looking back at the police officers behind him. The pensioner was knocked to the ground and suffered extensive injuries in the collision, including a fractured eye socket. Satchell was also thrown off his vehicle but was unhurt.

PC Kemp and PC Turk immediately provided first aid to Mrs Wood, and arrested Satchell. They seized his e-scooter and obtained witness details and CCTV, which showed how the shocking incident unfolded. E-scooters are currently classed as a powered vehicle, but there is currently no way to legally register or insure them.

Ms Wood said she previously enjoyed an active life with regular walks and visits to the shops and to church in Bexhill and Sidley. However, the injuries she suffered left her in hospital for two days, and she was unable to eat solid food for six weeks. She was left with extreme anxiety and said she felt “terrified” to cross the road. Mrs Wood said: “I can say that this collision left me with physical and mental scars that have fundamentally affected my quality of life.

“I know I am a shadow of my former self.” Speaking after the case Collision Unit investigator Chris McGuckin said: “This was a particularly unusual case in as much as it was an e-scooter that was involved. We could only charge Satchell if it was established that the e-scooter was a ‘vehicle’ within the meaning of the Road Traffic Act. “The quick actions of PC Turk and PC Kemp to seize the e-scooter, and then the examination and photographs taken by PC Dave Upjohn from our Roads Policing Unit, ensured we were able to show this was a ‘mechanically propelled vehicle’ to the satisfaction of the CPS. “Satchell at first pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge and the matter was sent to the Crown Court for trial.

“But he failed to attend court on several occasions. Warrants were issued for his arrest. When he was arrested and appeared in court, the evidence was so strong that he had no choice but to change his plea to guilty. “We are pleased that we could at last get justice for Mrs Wood with the 16-month prison sentence. “The case shows that all road users have an obligation to pay attention and be aware of others on the road to prevent causing serious harm. “It also demonstrates the harm that can be caused by e-scooters, which are still illegal to use in public, outside of a trial area.”