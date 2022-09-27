Energy bills scam message tries to steal your details

E.on and E.on Next
Monthly direct debit: Customers will see reduced direct debit payments
Standard credit: Customers will see funds credited to their energy account
Smart prepayment meter: Funds will be credited to electricity and gas accounts
Traditional prepayment meter: Customers will receive a gas or electricity voucher
EDF Energy
Monthly direct debit: Customers will see funds credited to their bank account
Standard credit: Customers will see funds credited to their energy account
Smart prepayment meter: An automatic credit will be applied to the meter within the first two weeks of each month
Traditional prepayment meter: Customers will receive a gas or electricity voucher
Octopus Energy
Monthly direct debit: Customers will receive monthly credit to their account
Standard credit: Customers will receive monthly credit to their account
Smart prepayment meter: Customers will see the credit added directly onto their meter
Traditional prepayment meter: Plans will be announced in September
Ovo Energy
Monthly direct debit: Customers will see funds credited to their bank account
Standard credit: Customers will see funds credited to their energy account
Smart prepayment meter: Customers will see funds credited to their electricity account
Traditional prepayment meter: Customers will receive a gas or electricity voucher
Scottish Power
Monthly direct debit: Customers will see funds credited to their bank account
Standard credit: The discount will be automatically applied to energy accounts during the first week of each month and customers will see the discount on their next bill
Smart prepayment meter: Funds will be credited to electricity accounts
Traditional prepayment meter: Customers will receive a gas or electricity voucher
