Energy bills scam message tries to steal your details

E.on and E.on Next

Monthly direct debit: Customers will see reduced direct debit payments

Standard credit: Customers will see funds credited to their energy account

Smart prepayment meter: Funds will be credited to electricity and gas accounts

Traditional prepayment meter: Customers will receive a gas or electricity voucher

EDF Energy

Monthly direct debit: Customers will see funds credited to their bank account

Standard credit: Customers will see funds credited to their energy account

Smart prepayment meter: An automatic credit will be applied to the meter within the first two weeks of each month

Traditional prepayment meter: Customers will receive a gas or electricity voucher

Octopus Energy

Monthly direct debit: Customers will receive monthly credit to their account

Standard credit: Customers will receive monthly credit to their account

Smart prepayment meter: Customers will see the credit added directly onto their meter

Traditional prepayment meter: Plans will be announced in September

Ovo Energy

Monthly direct debit: Customers will see funds credited to their bank account

Standard credit: Customers will see funds credited to their energy account

Smart prepayment meter: Customers will see funds credited to their electricity account

Traditional prepayment meter: Customers will receive a gas or electricity voucher