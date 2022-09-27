Everything You Need to Know About Apple Black Friday Deals This Year

YOUR CHANCES of scoring Apple products for the low this holiday season starts and stops with how hard you work. Are you willing to put in the countless hours of crawling the web to find the best deals possible? Are you ready to read through tons of pages of retailer announcements and last years Black Friday deals to get the inside scoop of what discounts are yet to come? No?

Read more: Best Early Black Friday Fitness Deals

Just kidding! We’re here to do all the heavy lifting so you don’t have to—especially when it comes to Apple’s Black Friday plans. It’s fair to say this year’s Apple deals will probably look a lot like the ones we’ve seen in years past, however that’s not to say there won’t be a few curveballs. Outside of the two new iPhone 14 models, we also saw several new releases in the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, Apple Watch Series 8, and the Apple Watch Ultra, which means there are now past generations that could be opened up for big time discounts.

Apple Watch SE [GPS + Cellular 40mm] Now 24% Off Apple Apple TV HD 32GB (2nd Generation) Now 31% Off Apple AirPods Pro (1st gen) Now 28% Off Apple 2021 Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M1 Pro chip) Now 11% Off Apple AirPods Max Now 13% Off Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (5th generation) Now 26% Off Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Now 25% Off Apple 2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, 256GB) Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) 41mm Green Now 34% Off

As you can see above there are already tons of early Apple deals breaking ahead of Black Friday. Some of these discounts can even be credited to the pre-Amazon Prime Early Access Sale hype, as the exclusive holiday shopping event will be taking place on October 11th and 12th.

Read more: Best Early Prime Day 2 Fitness Deals

For now, the Apple deals we’ve found are, well, actually quite good. You can’t go wrong with with a pair of the for 28% off and an Apple Watch SE [GPS + Cellular 40mm] for 24% off. We might even be getting a first glimpse at the Apple laptop sales, as this was just discounted $300 off.

Read more: Best Fitness Watches

Make sure to bookmark this tab and keep coming back! We’ll be updating these sales in real time all the way through Black Friday and into Cyber Monday. It’s time to win big on Apple gifting this year!

Read more: Best Gifts for Men

Does Apple Have Black Friday Sales?

Apple does do Black Friday sales, both directly on apple.com and indirectly through licensed retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and more. Last year on apple.com, the tech-giant’s Black Friday deal was an Apple gift card reward up to $200 depending on what was purchased (basically everything on the site was included in the promotion). However of the gift card amounts were lower; for example you’d get a $50 gift card after buying a pair of the AirPods Pro (1st gen).

Read more: Best Workout Headphones

While this was a pretty solid deal that Apple ran, the best Black Friday sales on Apple products came via retailers. Based on information found from 2021, if you’re shopping for Apple Watches and AirPods then your best deals will probably be found on Amazon (the retailer marked down the AirPods Pro to a wild $170 last year). For computer and iPhones, you’ll likely find solid deals on Best Buy and Walmart.

Do iPhones Go on Sale During Black Friday?

It’s true iPhones sometimes go on sale during Black Friday. The deals are typically on older generation iPhones, so now that the iPhone 14 is out it’s possible we will see some sales on the iPhone 12 and even the iPhone 13. Phone carriers like T-Mobile and Verizon, as well as retailers like Walmart, are going to be your best bet for finding Black Friday iPhone deals.

What Kind of Apple Products Go on Sale During Black Friday?

As mentioned prior, tons of Apple products go on sale during Black Friday. The exception to these sales though it new generation Apple releases, especially when it comes to the latest models: iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2nd generation, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch 8th gen. If you’re going to buy the new and shiny Apple products, then you’re going to want to keep on eye on apple.com and see if they run a similar gift card program again.

Read more: Best Early Prime Day 2 Apple Sales

If you’re ok with buying older generations of Apple products, then the retailers will probably be cutting serious deals. We still believe several older generation Apple products are still worth buying (the AirPods Pro 1st gen and Apple Watch 7th gen especially) so if you can secure them for $50, $100, or even $150 off then you’re getting away with an incredible deal.

When Is Black Friday This year?

Black Friday will land on November 25th this year. So it’s best to memorize the date so you can prepare for sales happening on or around that Friday!

Read more: Best Tech Gifts for Men