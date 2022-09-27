Categories
Fast Company’s Apple News hacked to send offensive push notifications | AppleInsider



Hackers have used Fast Company’s Apple News access to send obscene push notifications to users and then detailed plans to release company information in a now-removed post to the outlet’s website.

On Tuesday, business-centric news outlet Fast Company sent two obscenity-laden push notifications to its Apple News followers.

Apple News responded by disabling the feed and acknowledging the incident on Twitter.

Fast Company also acknowledged the hack in a tweet.

Recipients of the push notification quickly took to Twitter to post screenshots of the alerts, which included a slur.

According to The Verge, there was also a post on the Fast Company website that detailed how the malicious party was able to sneak behind the company’s security protocol.

The hackers then linked to a forum post where they revealed they would release thousands of employee records and draft posts from Fast Company’s database. They also informed readers that customer information was stored in a different database to which they did not have access.

Fast Company isn’t the only company to get hacked recently. In mid-September, Uber suffered a data hack.

In early September, Samsung informed customers that customer data had been stolen in July.





