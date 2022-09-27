Categories
FIFA 23 TOTW 2 release date, time, predictions for new FUT cards


FIFA 23 is out this week, with early access for those that pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition or subscribe to EA Play or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate live now ahead of the standard version of the game launching on Friday. And that’s not all, with the latest version of Team of the Week also out this week. On Wednesday September 28 FIFA 23 TOTW 2 is launching with the new FUT cards announced and going live at 6pm BST.

FIFA 23 TOTW 2 will replace the Team of the Week cards that launched last Wednesday. FIFA 23 TOTW 1 featured a number of Premier League players such as William Saliba and Son Heung-min who got upgraded ratings.

And FIFA 23 TOTW 2 is also expected to feature a number of EPL stars. That’s according to Futbin who have given their predictions for the ratings and players in the new Team of the Week squad.

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk are expected to feature as is new Man City defender Manuel Akanji.

If you’re wondering who could feature in FIFA 23 TOTW 2 then here’s what you need to know…

Kasper Schmiechel – GK – 83 > 85 OVR

Virgil Van Dijk – CB – 90 > 91 OVR

Manuel Akanji – CB – 81 > 84 OVR

Marquinhos – CB – 88 > 89 OVR

Mateus Uribe – CM – 81 > 84 OVR

Seko Fofana – CM – 81 > 84 OVR

Hirving Lozano – RW – 81 > 84 OVR

Mohamed Salah – RW – 90 > 91 OVR

Lionel Messi – RW – 91 > 92 OVR

Aleksandar Mitrovic – ST – 78 > 84 OVR

Olivier Giroud – ST – 82 > 84 OVR

Substitutes

Giorgi Mamardashvili – GK – 77 > 81 OVR

Diogo Dalot – RB – 78 > 82 OVR

Borna Sosa – LB – 78 > 82 OVR

Themba Zwane – CAM – 74 > 80 OVR

Javier Hernandez – ST – 79 > 82 OVR

Michy Batshuayi – ST – 77 > 81 OVR

Giancomo Raspadori – ST – 79 > 82 OVR

Reserves

Oleksandr Tymchyk – RWB

Moises – CM

Adam Szalai – ST

Lyndon Dykes – ST

Jevani Brown – ST



