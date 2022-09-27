Florida theme parks ‘closely monitoring’ Hurricane Ian

A state of emergency has been declared across the state, with governor Ron DeSantis warning people to brace for a potential “major disaster”. The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice as Ian bears down on the state.

Both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort said operations and hours were continuing as normal on Monday (26 September), albeit while warning guests could face disruption with both attractions in Ian’s path.

“Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions as we prepare to make necessary adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service,” said Disney. “We continue to put the safety of our cast members and guests first and will share updates with you as we monitor Hurricane Ian.”

An alert on the park’s website added: “Walt Disney World Resort is preparing for necessary operational adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service.”