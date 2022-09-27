Florida theme parks ‘closely monitoring’ Hurricane Ian

27 Sep 2022by James Chapple
Florida’s major theme parks are “closely monitoring” Hurricane Ian, which is expected to strengthen to a category four storm before making landfall on Florida’s west coast on Wednesday (28 September).
Walt Disney World Resort said it was ‘preparing for necessary operational adjustments’ (Credit: Brian McGowan / Unsplash)
A state of emergency has been declared across the state, with governor Ron DeSantis warning people to brace for a potential “major disaster”. The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice as Ian bears down on the state.
Both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort said operations and hours were continuing as normal on Monday (26 September), albeit while warning guests could face disruption with both attractions in Ian’s path.
“Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions as we prepare to make necessary adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service,” said Disney. “We continue to put the safety of our cast members and guests first and will share updates with you as we monitor Hurricane Ian.”
An alert on the park’s website added: “Walt Disney World Resort is preparing for necessary operational adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service.”
Universal said: “As of now our park operations and hours are continuing as normal. We are closely monitoring the weather. Please follow us here [on Facebook] or check our website for updates.”
As of 2am EDT (7am GMT), the US National Hurricane Center’s outlook said Ian would centre over western Cuba on Tuesday morning before emerging into the Gulf of Mexico. It will then pass west of Florida Keys later in the day as it approaches the west coast of Florida.
“Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110mph, with higher gusts,” said the NHC. “Rapid strengthening is expected today [Tuesday], and Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane today when it is near western Cuba, and remain a major hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday.”
