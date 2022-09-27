Full list of the 32 pubs JD Wetherspoon has put up for sale

Dozens of Wetherspoon bars now face the chop, including many in the capital and others in the southeast.

Eddie Gershon, spokesman for the chain, told Stoke-on-Trent Live: “On occasion, Wetherspoon does put some of its pubs up for sale. This is a commercial decision. We understand that customers and staff will be disappointed with it. The pubs will continue to operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold.”

One pub, The Butler’s Bell, in Stafford, was previously put up for sale, only to be saved thanks to a 1,012-name petition.

The following venues are being marketed by commercial property specialists CBRE and Savills.

Barnsley – Silkstone Inn

Beaconsfield – Hope & Champion

Bexleyheath – Wrong ‘Un

Bournemouth – Christopher Creeke

Cheltenham – Bank House

Durham – Water House