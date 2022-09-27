Gotham Knights Trailer Showcases High-End Visual Features On PC

We’re less than a month away from Gotham Knights, and WB Montreal is using the time it has left to showcase the game’s visual features for those who will play on PC. From ray tracing and 4K to ultrawide mode and ultra-high framerate options, the PC version of the open-world action-RPG may wind up the prettiest and smoothest version of them all when it arrives in October.
Check out the trailer for yourself. Even if you won’t be playing on PC, it might be fun getting another look at the game if you’re excited to put on one of the story’s four heroic masks.