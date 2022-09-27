Grounded Full Release Available Now – Xbox Wire

The Grounded team is very proud to announce that the game has now hit its full release! Grounded is available today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11, and Steam for $39.99, and also available with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). Having launched into Game Preview/Early Access in July 2020 with only a sampling of what the game would be today, the full backyard experience is waiting for players to explore.

Two years ago when Grounded entered Game Preview/Early Access, there were six biomes to explore, and 14 creatures to interact with. Now with the full “1.0” release, there are 13 biomes, three of which have had massive overhauls, 44 creatures, including the giant koi fish and bird, and a whole host of features to flesh out the game.

Grounded has been built alongside our community the entire way. Each update has improved the game mechanics, added new features, and expanded the yard based on feedback and suggestions that the community has shared with us. With every update, the community has been invited along the development journey of Grounded, and we are now celebrating together with our 1.0 release. And with any good celebration, the team behind Grounded has a few surprises in store for everyone.

The full yard with the complete story is now featured with 10 total minutes of pre-rendered cutscenes and hundreds of additional lines of dialogue. Eight new creatures, three new bosses, five new armor sets, nine new weapons, new building materials, several new features, and for all of the achievement hunters out there, the final batch of nine new achievements including secret achievements tied to the story. This is just a sampling of what is going into the game to bring it to 1.0 as there are plenty of other things to find in the yard including some secrets that we definitely don’t want to spoil for you.

We know that those who have been with us since the July 2020 Game Preview/Early Access release may be wondering if any of their progress will survive. For those continuing previous save games, all items, bases, recipes, and other unlocks will carry over into this release. Milk Molar unlocks will be refunded to be reallocated due to new additions. Story quests and progression of the science labs will be reset and will need to be progressed through again to align with the story flow. We suggest starting a new game to experience the full and complete story.

We are also happy to announce that the Grounded (Original Soundtrack – Year 2) is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming services as of today. Check out the new tracks that are now in the yard thanks to the composing group, Finishing Move, and take a listen to the end credits song by Marc Rebillet any time you’d like. Both soundtracks are also available as a bundle on the Grounded Steam Page for $9.99 or can be purchased with the game at a discounted price of $44.99.

The Grounded team is very excited to have everyone jump into the full release of the game. If you’ve been playing the game since day one, we can’t wait to hear what your thoughts are on this latest update. If you’re new to the game, welcome to the backyard. We can’t wait to hear your thoughts and feel free to hang out with us and give us suggestions/feedback in our Discord.

Grounded is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11, and Steam for $39.99. It’s also available with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). To learn more about Grounded, check out the latest Developer Vlogs on the Obsidian YouTube Channel or visit the official website.