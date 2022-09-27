Gwyneth Paltrow poses naked dripped in gold paint as she marks 50th

Gwyneth Paltrow ensured she garnered attention as she celebrated her big 50th this week.

The actress showcased her incredible physique in strategic nude pictures covered in gold paint.

The Goop owner said of the photosoot: “All I know is that they’re painting me gold and that I have to be naked.

“I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I’m experiencing.

“It’s more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun.”

The mother-of-two was pictured by photographer Andrew Yee while celebrity makeup artist Lottie took on the duty of turning Gwyneth into a “golden goddess”.

The theme of the snaps were inspired by the James Bond film Goldfinger.