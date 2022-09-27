Holiday chaos as flight prices from the UK skyrocket this autumn

The independent consumer advisor Which? found that flight fares for the upcoming October half-term have rocketed and average prices from England’s six busiest airports have increased by a staggering 42 percent.

New data from Skytra found huge price rises for flights from across the country this autumn with the average cost of a one-way half-term ticket for a popular destination at £212 compared to £150 in 2019.

Skytra chief executive Elise Weber explained rising fuel costs, pent-up demand and airport passenger caps all contributed to higher fares.

Which? compared the average price of flights to six popular destinations, Alicante, Antalya, Dubai, Dublin, Malaga and Tenerife, from England’s busiest airports: Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Stansted, Luton and Birmingham.

The largest price hike was found on flights from Heathrow airport to the popular holiday spot of Tenerife, in the Canary Islands.

