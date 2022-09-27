How to watch Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic movies, from ‘Some Like It Hot’ to ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Marilyn Monroe is well remembered for her iconic movies from the 1950s.

Monroe appeared in over 20 films, including hits like “Some Like It Hot” and “The Seven Year Itch.”

You can rent or buy many of Monroe’s best movies to watch online right now.

Loading Something is loading.

Marilyn Monroe’s iconic career as a Hollywood movie star included roles in several award-winning films. Before Monroe’s life was cut short in 1962, she established herself by primarily playing “blonde bombshell” characters.

Born Norma Jeane Mortenson, the contrast between Monroe’s public and private persona has long been a source of interest. A fictionalized reimagining of her life will be told in Netflix’s new movie “Blonde,” which emphasizes how her glamorous Hollywood image conflicts with her behind-the-scenes struggles.

Over 60 years after her death, Monroe remains an icon in pop culture for her brief but impactful Hollywood career. The actress has over 20 movie credits, and many of her films can still be watched today on various digital subscription and rental services.

Below, we rounded up some of Marilyn Monroe’s best movies, along with details on where you can stream them online. In order to make our list, each movie must have a “60% Fresh” or higher score on review-aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

‘All About Eve’

Anne Baxter as Eve Harrington, Bette Davis as Margo Channing, Marilyn Monroe as Miss Casswell and George Sanders as Addison DeWitt in the film “All About Eve.”

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images





Rent or buy “All About Eve” on Amazon, YouTube, or Vudu

This 1950 drama stars Bette Davis and Anne Baxter. David plays Margo Channing, a talented but aging actress whose career and personal relationships are jeopardized by a young fan. Marilyn Monroe has a supporting role as Claudia Casswell, a beautiful aspiring actress who doesn’t have the talent for the industry.

“All About Eve” won the Academy Award for best picture in 1951, and is included on AFI’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time list. The drama holds a “Certified Fresh 99%” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘The Asphalt Jungle’

Scene from the 1950 film “The Asphalt Jungle.”

George Rinhart/Corbis/Getty Images





Stream “The Asphalt Jungle” on The Criterion Channel

Rent or buy it on Amazon, YouTube, or Vudu

Directed by John Huston, “The Asphalt Jungle” follows a criminal mastermind who recruits a wealthy lawyer and three outlaws to pull off a million-dollar jewel heist in the Midwest. Monroe plays Angela Phinlay, the mistress of the corrupt lawyer.

The 1950 crime drama has a “97% Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Monkey Business’

Marilyn Monroe with Cary Grant, Ginger Rogers, and Robert Cornthwaite in “Monkey Business.”

20th Century Fox





Rent or buy “Monkey Business” on Amazon, YouTube, or Vudu

The 1952 comedy “Monkey Business” explores the hijinks that ensue after a research chemist’s chimp places a fountain of youth potion in a water cooler, affecting the chemist and his wife. Marilyn Monroe stars alongside screen legends Cary Grant and Ginger Rogers. She plays Lois Laurel, the young secretary of the chemist’s boss.

The comedy holds a “79% Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Don’t Bother to Knock’

Marilyn Monroe violently fighting with an actor in a scene from the film “Don’t Bother To Knock.”

Mondadori/Getty Images





Rent or buy “Don’t Bother To Knock” on Amazon, YouTube, or Vudu

“Don’t Bother to Knock” follows a pilot named Jed Towers (Richard Widmark) who happens upon the seemingly wealthy Nell Forbes (Marilyn Monroe). The 1952 drama takes a twist when Jed discovers Nell is really just the babysitter of a child staying in his hotel.

Based on 11 reviews from critics, “Don’t Bother to Knock” has an impressive “100% Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Clash by Night’

Robert Ryan and Marilyn Monroe in “Clash By Night.”

RKO Radio Pictures/Getty Images





Stream “Clash by Night” on Watch TCM (requires TCM cable channel)

Rent or buy it on Amazon, YouTube, or Vudu

“Clash by Night” tells the story of Mae Doyle (Barbara Stanwyck) after she returns to her hometown in California, where she finds herself having an affair with her husband’s best friend. Marilyn Monroe plays the role of Peggy, a fish cannery worker and the girlfriend of Mae’s brother Joe.

The 1952 drama has mostly positive reviews, holding a “69% Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘How to Marry a Millionaire’

Marilyn Monroe and David Wayne in a scene from the film ‘How To Marry A Millionaire’, 1953.

20th Century-Fox/Getty Images





Rent or buy “How to Marry a Millionaire” on Amazon, YouTube, or Vudu

“How to Marry a Millionaire” stars Marilyn Monroe alongside Lauren Bacall and Betty Grable as three single roommates who are on a mission to marry rich husbands in New York. Monroe plays Pola Debevoise, a myopic model who refuses to wear her glasses around men.

The 1953 romantic comedy holds an “85% Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Niagara’

A shot of Marilyn Monroe from “Niagara.”

20th Century Fox/TCM





Stream “Niagara” on The Criterion Channel

Rent or buy it on Amazon, YouTube, or Vudu

“Niagara” is a 1953 thriller about a couple who travels to Niagara Falls. When the tension between Rose Loomis (Marilyn Monroe) and her husband George reaches a breaking point, their relationship takes a potentially deadly turn.

Monroe’s performance as a femme fatale was critically acclaimed, and the move holds an “82% Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’

A shot of Marilyn Monroe in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”

FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images





Rent or buy “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” on Amazon, YouTube, or Vudu

This 1953 movie musical follows showgirls Lorelei Lee (Marilyn Monroe) and Dorothy Shaw (Jane Russell) as they embark on a cruise, but the father of Lorelei’s wealthy fiancé sends a private detective to report on any suspicious behavior. The musical features Monroe’s iconic pink-dress performance of the song “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.”

“Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” has a “98% Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘There’s No Business Like Show Business’

Donald O’Connor and Marilyn Monroe in “There’s No Business Like Show Business.”

Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images





Rent or buy “There’s No Business Like Show Business” on Amazon, YouTube, or Vudu

“There’s No Business Like Show Business” follows a family of Vaudeville performers, known as “The Five Donahues,” who decide to go their own ways once the children grow up. Two of the Donahue children end up joining a show starring Victoria Parker, a successful performer played by Marilyn Monroe.

The 1954 musical comedy received mostly positive reviews from critics, holding a “67% Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘The Seven Year Itch’

20th Century Fox





Rent or buy “The Seven Year Itch” on Amazon, YouTube, or Vudu

Monroe’s first collaboration with celebrated director Billy Wilder was in 1955’s “The Seven Year Itch.” She plays the beautiful neighbor of an imaginative man trying to resist temptations while his family is on vacation. The movie contains the iconic scene in which Monroe’s white dress is blown upwards over a subway grate.

“The Seven Year Itch” has a Fresh score of “84%” on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Bus Stop’

Don Murray and Marilyn Monroe in “Bus Stop.”

20th Century Fox





Rent or buy “Bus Stop” on Amazon, YouTube, or Vudu

Monroe stars in the 1956 dramedy “Bus Stop” as Cherie, a cafe singer who dreams of a life of fame in Hollywood before meeting cowboy Beauregard Decker. After resisting his advances, Decker forces Cherie onto a bus to Montana, but their dynamic changes when the bus makes an unscheduled stop.

“Bus Stop” has a “Fresh 80%” score on Rotten Tomatoes aggregated from 15 reviews.

‘Some Like It Hot’

Marilyn Monroe as Sugar Kowalczyk in “Some Like It Hot.”

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images





Rent or buy “Some Like It Hot” on Amazon, YouTube, or Vudu

From legendary director Billy Wilder, “Some Like It Hot” stars Marilyn Monroe alongside Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon. When two musicians witness a group of gangsters committing a crime, they escape by disguising themselves as women in an all-female band. Monroe plays Sugar “Kane” Kowalczyk, a ukulele player and singer in the group.

The 1959 film is included on AFI’s list of the 100 Greatest Movies of All Time, and holds a “94% Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Let’s Make Love’

Marilyn Monroe with Yves Montand in “Let’s Make Love.”

Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images





Rent or buy “Let’s Make Love” on Amazon, YouTube, or Vudu

One of Marilyn Monroe’s last movies was “Let’s Make Love” in 1960. The musical comedy stars Monroe as down-to-earth actress Amanda Dell, who is cast in a play about the wealthy Jean-Marc Clement, who is secretly portraying himself.

“Let’s Make Love” received mostly positive reviews, with the movie holding a “69% Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘The Misfits’

Marilyn Monroe in John Huston’s “The Misfits.”

Ernst Haas/Getty Images





Stream “The Misfits” for free with ads on The Roku Channel and Pluto TV

Rent or buy it on Amazon or Vudu

Marilyn Monroe stars in “The Misfits” as Roslyn Taber, a recently divorced woman who meets aging cowboy Gay Langland (Clark Gable) and former WWII pilot Guido Racanelli (Eli Wallach). The three impulsively decide to move to an unfinished home in the desert together, and then attempt to round up wild horses. “The Misfits” was Monroe’s last completed film before her death, and was written by her then-husband Arthur Miller.

While it was a commercial failure in 1961, “The Misfits” is critically acclaimed today with a “97% Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.