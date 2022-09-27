James Middleton honours Queen with new name for puppy





James Middleton has honoured the Queen with the name of his new puppy in a “touching tribute”. Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96 at one of her favourite residences, Balmoral in Scotland.

The nation entered a period of mourning following Her Late Majesty’s death, and more than a quarter of a million people are understood to have seen the Queen lying-in-state in London. Billions across the world tuned in to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on September 19, one of the most watched events in history. Britons have found their own ways to pay their respects to the monarch. And Mr Middleton, the younger brother of the new Princess of Wales, devised his own “touching tribute”.

When his golden retriever Mabel gave birth over the summer, Mr Middleton decided to give the puppy a name which would have delighted Her Late Majesty. He told Hello!: "In light of recent events, I wanted a name that is a touching tribute to the late Queen." The entrepreneur decided on the name Bertie. This is how the Queen's father, George VI, was known among his family and friends.

He added: “I was extremely moved by the events on Monday [September 19], which I’m still taken aback by. “It is extraordinary to see how many people’s lives Her Majesty touched, not just in our country, but in the Commonwealth and around the world. “My eyes have been opened even wider to that.”

Guide Dogs UK added that it was delighted to work with breeders like Mr Middleton to help people in need. It said in a statement: “We are grateful to be able to work with breeders, like James, who value high standards and put the happiness and wellbeing of their dogs as the top priority.” Almost two million people in the UK live with sight loss that has a significant impact on their daily lives, the charity noted, stressing the significance of its mission.