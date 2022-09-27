Jerry Hall and daughter Georgia May Jagger stun at Paris Fashion Week

The mother and daughter modelling duo turned heads as they smiled for cameras at the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring Summer 2023 show in Paris on Tuesday.

The blonde bombshells both dressed head-to-toe in black and put their arms around each other as they showed off their natural abilities in front of the camera.

Georgia May Jagger, 30, wore a feather collared leather biker jacket paired with skintight leggings, which even covered her feet, and thin strappy silver heels.

Her mother, 66-year-old Jerry Hall showed off her impeccable figure with a slimline black dress and a fur coat to cover her shoulders and protect her from the cold.

Georgia May is only one of the children Jerry and Rolling Stones icon Mick Jagger share. The others include Elizabeth Scarlett (born 1984), James Leroy (born 1985) and Gabriel Luke (born 1997).