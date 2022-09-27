Local Montanan Launches Fetch! Pet Care

Fetch! Pet Care is bringing experienced, caring pet professionals to Montana. Bozeman resident Brittney Billings is pleased to announce today the launch of Fetch! Pet Care Montana. Services include puppy check-ins, private dog walking, private doggie daycare, pet sitting, horse care, animal transportation and more. Her team will cover a large territory, including Three Forks, Belgrade, Four Corners, Bozeman, Butte, and other cities and towns.

“I didn’t see a professional and dependable pet care service in our area and recognized Fetch would fill a significant need in our animal-loving state,” Billings says. “I know from personal experience how important it is to have a trusted sitter care for your pets. I have a puppy with separation anxiety issues who gets scared when strangers are in the house, and I’ve had negative experiences with pet sitters disrespecting my home and mistreating my dog — it’s every pet owner’s nightmare!”

“I have created a business that I would feel comfortable using and that offers a higher level of professionalism and trust. With Fetch, we take the time to get to know the owner and the pets to alleviate the anxieties of both. We offer a meet-and-greet and dedicate one sitter for each client. I know how important these details are to me as a pet owner and am happy to offer a personal level of service to my clients.”

To ensure an exceptional level of trust and customer service, clients are encouraged to utilize the company’s mobile app, which includes features such as GPS tracking for dog walks, scheduling and messaging, and a journal for the pet care professional’s notes, photos and more.

Billings was born and raised in Billings and attended Montana State University in Bozeman. Her previous career took her across the country, but she always found herself drifting back to Bozeman. After the pandemic, Billings reevaluated her values and was inspired to return to her home state for good to start her own business.

Billings’ love for animals dates back to age five when she began riding horses competitively, something she still enjoys when time allows. Her daily life revolves around another four-legged animal, her dog, whom she calls “a 75-pound lap puppy, and a slightly spoiled only child.”

Fetch! Pet Care Montana will care for dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, fish, as well as horses and other hobby-farm animals. “Through Fetch I can continue working with all animals,” Billings says. “The work is a really good fit for my passions and my values.”

Billings hand-picks and trains each pet care professional on her team. Each team member is bonded, insured, background-checked and has specialized skills in caring for all sorts of animals. Billings offers a free consultation to establish a relationship between the Fetch! Pet Care team member and prospective client to ensure a good fit for all.

For a free consultation with a member of the Fetch! Montana team, call 406-317-5426 or email [email protected]

About Fetch! Pet Care, Inc.

Fetch! Pet Care is the nation’s largest provider of professional dog walking and pet sitting services, serving thousands of pets and parents from coast to coast. Fetch’s skilled coordinators personally match all of their dog walkers and pet sitters. All pet care associates are trained, bonded, insured and background-checked.