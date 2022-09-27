Man Utd boss Ten Hag is major winner from England international break





Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is one of few winners from England’s underwhelming international break that has created feelings of uncertainty ahead of November’s World Cup in Qatar. The Red Devils head coach saw his side’s impressive momentum halted by the interval, which seemingly came at a terrible time for United as they continued to eat up ground on their fellow rivals following four straight Premier League victories.

Nonetheless, Ten Hag is actually poised to reap the rewards of the break – particularly where his English players are concerned. First of all, Gareth Southgate put his own personal pride on the line to field both Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw in Nations League matches against Italy and Germany. The pair have been absent at club level for the past few months having lost their places in the side to Raphael Varane and Tyrell Malacia. With both players still considered integral by Southgate, he was keen to give them both some additional minutes ahead of November’s tournament. READ MORE: Man Utd collectively decide ‘next three signings’ for Erik ten Hag rebuild

The increased 26-man roster stands them in good stead but more minutes will be required if they are to start matches in Qatar. That is a major positive for Ten Hag, who will now have increased competition within his United squad. It must be noted, however, that he owes Southgate no favours and is therefore expected to stick with Varane and Malacia, both of whom have been integral to United’s resurgence this season. Furthermore, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho will also be out to prove a point in the final weeks before Southgate selects his World Cup squad. Rashford missed out through injury but was expected to be named back in the squad following an eye-catching run of form that saw him net twice against Arsenal.

The winger seems hungry after a prolonged dip in form and confidence under Ralf Rangnick. As for Sancho, who seems frustrated and disinterested by his omission following a strong start to the season. The United winger posted a picture on his Instagram story playing FIFA 23 just a matter of minutes before England vs Germany kicked off. Nonetheless, he will be out to prove Southgate wrong when club football returns following a short break to recharge the batteries. Ten Hag’s four England internationals are all on their own personal missions ahead of the World Cup which is only going to be of huge benefit to United. It all starts with the Manchester derby on Sunday.