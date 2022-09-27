Natasha Jonas on Claressa Shields: ‘Anything is possible. When you’ve got what I want, you’re in my sights’

Natasha Jonas wants a third fight before the end of the year and intends to win a third world title belt in 2022.

Earlier this month Jonas unified the WBO and WBC super-welterweight titles with a tremendous display in Liverpool, beating Patricia Berghult on a wide unanimous decision.

It is a result she plans to build on.

Jonas said she was humbled after unifying the two titles



“I’ve had a couple of social-media callouts. (IBF super-welter champion Marie) Dicaire, I’m happy to take that fight,” Jonas told Sky Sports.

“The good thing about the women is everyone wants to fight. There’s less politics and things that are put in the way to do it. So they’re easy fights to make. If Ben (Shalom, her promoter) keeps delivering, I just have to do my part.

“Before the end of the year, three fights, how good would that be?”

Jonas has set her sights on becoming unified champion after beating Berghult on points to add the WBC belt to her WBO title



Liverpool’s Jonas won her first world title in February when she jumped up three weight classes to beat short-notice opponent Chris Namus for the WBO belt.

But she felt she established herself in the division with her strong showing against Berghult, performing well in her home city.

“It was boss,” Jonas said. “They can’t say them same things about Berghult. She’d been a champion for a long time. She is at the top of the division and more importantly she had the belt that I wanted.

“Every round was competitive, I couldn’t switch off at any stage of the fight. I actually probably gave her more rounds than the judges did.

“I was putting the pressure on and trying to draw them shots out of her. It is what it is, I’m not complaining!

Jonas answers any doubts about her as a super-welterweight





“The body shots definitely and later on the headshots definitely took their toll. That was kind of the plan, to slow her down.

“There’s nothing worse than having to punch when you don’t want to punch and being out of your own comfort zone. That’s what I was trying to do.”

Jonas remains ambitious for the future. She has two of the belts that American star Claressa Shields, now a champion at middleweight, used to hold. Shields has her monumental showdown with Savannah Marshall rescheduled for October 15. Down the line Jonas is open to a fight with Shields, if the American were to move back down to super-welter.

“Listen, anything in this game is possible,” she said. “I can’t see myself exiting any time soon. I’ve still got goals to reach.

“When you’ve got what I want, whether that’s a WBC, whether that’s a Ring belt, the IBF, WBA, you’re in my sights.”

