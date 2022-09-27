Categories
NCIS LA’s Marty Deeks’ backstory exposed as boss drops hint


Kessler could make a return to make things difficult for Kensi and Deeks at some point this season.

With Frank still on-hand as both a writer and guest star, he could be the perfect man for the job to bring Deeks’ elusive origins to the screen.

Alternatively, Eric himself could be tasked to reveal his own character’s origins, as it still hasn’t been confirmed which episode he’ll be writing this year.

Even if the episode doesn’t come around this season, fans can at least take some encouragement from the showrunner that more conversations about Deeks, M are starting to be had.

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premieres Sunday, October 9 on CBS in the US. A UK release date is yet to be announced.





