NOR vs SRB, UEFA Nations League: Where and when to watch Norway vs Serbia

Norway will be taking on Serbia in Group B4 of the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday. Both teams level on 10 points at the top of their group table and this game will be the deciding factor to see who will clinch promotion.

Norway, prior to their 2-1 defeat against Slovenia, had a six-game unbeaten run across competitions. With 10 points from five games, they sit on the second spot, just below the visitors.

As for Serbia, they had a empatic 4-0 victory over Sweden past weekend and will look to continue on the same momentum.

All you need to know about Norway vs Serbia, UEFA Nations League 2022-23:

When will Norway vs Serbia, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match be played?

Norway vs Serbia, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will be played on September 28, Wednesday (Tuesday Midnight).

Where will Norway vs Serbia, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match be played?

Norway vs Serbia, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will be played at Ullevaal Stadion.

What time will Norway vs Serbia, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match be played?

Norway vs Serbia, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will begin at 12:15 AM IST.

Where can you watch Norway vs Serbia, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match on TV?

Norway vs Serbia, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will not be telecast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where can you watch Norway vs Serbia, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match live streaming?