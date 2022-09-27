OMV’s Oswig exploration well confirmed as a gas-condensate discovery

OMV Norge, as operator of production license (PL) 1100, has announced that the Oswig exploration well 30/5-4S has been confirmed as a gas-condensate discovery.

The objective of the well was to prove hydrocarbons in the primary target of Jurassic Tarbert Formation, with the secondary target of Jurassic Ness Formation. The well encountered gas and condensate in the Tarbert Formation. Presence of hydrocarbons in the deeper Ness formation is inconclusive at the well location. The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 5003 meters below sea level.

Extensive coring and logging data have been acquired in the well and based on the preliminary well results, decision has been taken by the PL 1100 license group to drill a sidetrack well and perform a DST (well test). The key objective of the DST is to evaluate productivity of the Upper Tarbert Formation and will take 6-8 weeks to complete. The well test is subject to regulatory approvals.

The exploration well (30/5-4 S) is being drilled by the jack-up drilling rig Maersk Intrepid. The water depth in the area is 95 meters and located close to the existing infrastructure of the producing Tune and Oseberg fields. This is the first well of OMV’s operated drilling campaign in this license.

The PL 1100 licence was awarded in connection in APA 2020. OMV (Norge) is the operator for the license with a 40 percent working interest. The license partners are Source Energy (20%), Wintershall Dea Norge (20%) and Longboat Energy Norge (20%). Longboat Energy acquired its equity via a farm-in, which was announced May 9 2022.

Source: OMV Norge