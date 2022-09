Italian lager Peroni Nastro Azzurro will cruise into the

non-alcohol beer category in 2023 with Peroni 0.0, along with an expansion of its Formula 1 racing sponsorship to the United States.

Separately, sister Molson Coors brand Coors

Banquet—frequently seen in Peacock’s Western drama series “Yellowstone”—will become the show’s “official beer” …