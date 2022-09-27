Petition to scrap Wales title hits huge number as couple visit island





A petition calling for Prince William and Kate to scrap their Prince and Princess of Wales has surpassed 35,000 signatories as the couple made their first official visit to the country. Debate surrounding the title has increased following the death of the Queen, which saw the Prince of Wales title pass from Charles to his son, William.

Now-King Charles was the longest-serving Prince of Wales in the title’s known history. The petition has gained traction in the weeks since the death of the former monarch, with the description on the page putting forward the view the last Prince of Wales died back in the Middle Ages. The page calls the Prince of Wales title an “insult to Wales”, and a “symbol of historical oppression” that suggests the country “is still a principality, undermining Wales’ status as a nation and a country”. Charles was invested with the Prince of Wales title during an opulent ceremony at Caernarfon Castle, near Anglesey, in 1969.

The ceremony proved highly controversial, sparking protests and a bomb plot. On Tuesday, it was reported the new Prince of Wales has no desire for such an elaborate event to mark his investiture. It came after a new poll revealed on Monday that a majority of Britons back Prince William taking on the title, but a ceremony in the style of his father, the previous Prince of Wales, is far less popular. Around two-thirds of respondents support the title being handed to the heir to the throne, less than one-fifth of those polled wanted to see a ceremony similar to that of 1969. READ MORE: Could a delay to Harry’s book spell bad news for King Charles III?

Following the conversation with Mark Drakeford, Kensington Palace said the new Prince and Princess of Wales had pledged to fulfil their roles with “humility and great respect”. The statement added: “The Prince and Princess look forward to celebrating Wales’s proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise. “They will seek to live up to the proud contribution that members of the Royal Family have made in years past.” The First Minister added there would be “no rush” for an investiture.

He said following the telephone conversation with Prince William: “The Wales of 2022 is not the Wales of 1969. I don’t think it would be sensible to look back and say you could simply replicate that. “My only advice, if it was ever sought, would be to give these things time. There is no rush. The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Wales on Tuesday, greeting members of the public as well as volunteers and crew at the RNLI headquarters in Holyhead. The royal couple lived in Anglesey for three years following their wedding in 2011, and have expressed their fondness for Wales. They then made their way to Swansea, meeting volunteers at a local church also serving as a community hub and food bank.