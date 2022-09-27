PetSmart releases a new collection from Nate & Jeremiah to “bring pets and people together”

We love heading to PetSmart to find new treats for our pets, whether we are talking toys, treats, or accessories (like beds and bowls and more). And sometimes we forget that this doesn’t just mean spoiling the dogs and cats!

Luckily for us, PetSmart along with Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are bringing their classic design elements to a whole new collection for our smaller pets. That’s right! There is now a Nate & Jeremiah collection at PetSmart and it is all about spoiling our fish, our reptiles, and our small pets!

Over on the Nate & Jeremiah for PetSmart page, we get to browse through a collection broken down by the type of pet you are shopping for or even what you are looking for. There are Stands, Decor, Accessories, and more (including Fake Plants for the fish!) to choose from, with each piece designed to bring style to any pet’s area of your home.

PetSmart launches a very special pet collection with the help of Nate and Jeremiah

According to the Q&A section of the page the reason this partnership was so important for them was because,

We love pets. They’re an important part of our family and of other people’s families. We’ll do anything for our pets, and we know that every pet parent feels that way. Pets are integral parts of our family, and we love the challenge of creating spaces and atmospheres for them that not only feel rich with personality and texture but can also be layered into a wide variety of design aesthetics and styles.

And we can’t help but agree. Our pets are part of our family and that means that they deserve the best too!

Everything in this collection is stunning and brings warmth to any space. And that’s what we want. We want to see warmth and solid design in the things we bring home.

Our pets deserve the best and that is what Nate & Jeremiah bring to the table.

We can’t wait to head to PetSmart to check out this collection for ourselves. (And hopefully they decide to expand the collaboration to bring some items for our cats and dogs too.)

To learn more about their collection and partnership with PetSmart, check out their YouTube video about this collaboration here:

What do you think fellow animal lovers? Are you excited for a whole new collection of accessories and design essentials for our fish, reptiles, and smaller animals? We want to know.