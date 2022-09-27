Portman, Ukraine Caucus Receive Updates From Members of the Ukrainian Parliament



September 27, 2022

|



Press Releases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Dick Durbin (D-IL), Co-Chairs of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, hosted members of the Ukrainian Parliament so that they could brief the Caucus on the latest events regarding Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine and how the U.S. Senate can continue to better support our ally through military, economic and humanitarian assistance. Ukrainian Parliament members in attendance today included David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People party; Anastasiia Radina, Head of the Anticorruption Committee and member of the Servant of the People party; and Oleksandra Ustinova, Head of Halos party. Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova was also in attendance.

“I want to thank the members of Ukraine’s parliament for meeting with us today and giving this bipartisan group of Senators on the Senate Ukraine Caucus an important update on the situation on the ground in Ukraine during this critical time,” said Portman. “I continue to be inspired by the Ukrainian people, and the resolve they’ve shown to fight back against the illegal Russian invasion is admirable. The United States must continue to do all it can to help Ukraine by sending immediate military aid and imposing the toughest of sanctions on the Russian government. Congress can send another important message to Russia this week by supporting the additional aid for Ukraine in the Continuing Resolution. Ukraine must remain free and I’m confident that Congress will continue to stand with our ally until all Russian troops are out of Ukraine.”

Senator Portman continues to urge the Biden administration to send more weaponry to Ukraine, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, which are superior to most Russian artillery so that Ukraine can better push back on Russian advances.

As co-founder and co-chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, Senator Portman has met with Ukrainian officials multiple times here in Washington and has traveled to Ukraine and other countries in Eastern Europe to hear from officials on the ground.

Photos of the meeting are available below:

###