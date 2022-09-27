Queen challenged Charles over plan to only let William lay wreath

Queen Elizabeth II challenged and overruled her successor King Charles III when he proposed that Prince William should be the only member of the Royal Family to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in 2021, a book has claimed. Katie Nicholl’s book ‘The New Royals’ has touched upon the relationship between the late Queen and her eldest son Charles.

However, during her book, Ms Nicholl also uncovered a disagreement the pair had back in 2021.

Writing about the disagreement, she said: “When Charles suggested that he and William should be the only two senior royals to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in 2021, the Queen put her foot down.

“She insisted that other family members including Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and the Duke of Kent should be given the privilege.”

However, King Charles has since pushed to slim down the Royal Family and even hold a less expensive coronation amid the cost of living crisis.

