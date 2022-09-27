Roger Federer says Nadal, Djokovic and Murray made farewell a ‘movie’

Sharing the standout moments from his last dance, Federer said: “Not the last point. For me it’s more just the lead-up to the match I guess. If you take it as a whole, releasing the news, the world knowing, the messages I’m receiving from friends and fans around the world.

“And then coming here, playing, once the match was over, everything that came after. In a way being able to celebrate with the team, suffer with the team. Being able to hug it out with all the tennis players, the tennis world and share that moment in front of the world with my fans. And then you add [the] team, my personal team, coaches and everybody, and also my family. It was incredible.”