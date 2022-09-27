Royal Family ‘staring down barrel of a terrifying new enemy’

She said: “Today, Harry is all too eagerly traipsing on to the red carpet, clinging on to the Balenciaga coat tails of his glamorous wife. Rightly or wrongly, it simply isn’t the royal way.”

The columnist went on to point to the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all memoir which she said “threatens to destabilise his family at one of the most critical moments in its history”.

Ms Moodie added: “Netflix, and Meghan and Harry, are busy writing their own narratives — some more fictionalised than others.

“Their collective recollections may vary, but the damage they may yet wield remains potent.”