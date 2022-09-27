Some flee back to Long Island as Ian nears Florida; others worry and wait

Long Islanders with ties to Florida are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian’s track.

Jim Calderone left his house in the Orlando area behind on a last-minute flight to MacArthur Airport, as the hurricane crept closer to the Gulf Coast on Monday.

“I decided to fly out a day early,” Calderone says. “And good thing I did because there are no more flights out of Florida now.”

Calderone, who lives in Smithtown, says people in the Sunshine State are in panic mode with generators and cases of water flying off the shelves in stores like Lowes.

Other Long Islanders who now live in Florida are now at the possible epicenter of the storm.

Anthony Sande, a former News 12 photographer from Wading River, now lives in the Tampa area.

“Where we live, we are in Zone A, which is the first to be evacuated and earlier today they notified that Hillsborough County, which is where I am, Zone A, is mandatory evacuation,” Sande says.

He says this it’s a little “nerve wracking” being his first hurricane and would much prefer the blizzards in New York.

Long Island Red Cross CEO Jose Dominguez says seven people have already been sent to Florida for possibly recovery efforts. He says many more are ready to follow.

“These are trained individuals, volunteers and employees,” Dominguez says. “Mostly volunteers that are waiting to get the word and the finalization to go and head down to Florida to assist.”

Airlines are already warning travel could be disrupted because of Ian.

Southwest and Frontier, which both fly from Florida to MacArthur are waiving change frees if anyone needs to rebook.