South Carolina Raccoon Might Be America’s Favorite Pet

If you thought this title was strange, then wait until you hear this story. America’s favorite pet might become a raccoon, it does not really sound right when I say it a second time. Fox Carolina News reported the story and it is getting plenty of buzzes. A rescued raccoon, Tico, from Wildlife Rehab of Greenville was saved after being hit by a car. His injuries have not allowed him to be released back into the wild. But, now Tico has become an ambassador for the organization to bring awareness to wildlife.

Tico is now in America’s Favorite Pet competition competing for a spread in InTouch Magazine and $10,000! Geez, I wish I could win that reward! If he wins, Tico and his owner will donate the money to Wildlife Rehab of Greenville to help support more animals. As sweet as it is, isn’t it crazy to hear that a raccoon might be named America’s Favorite Pet? How many friends had pet raccoons growing up? But, now Tico has made it into the top 5 and is one step closer to becoming the winner. Want to help Tico win the big prize? Vote for him here.