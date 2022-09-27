Categories
Finance

State pension triple lock fears as policy may be ‘unaffordable’


But Mr Selby also highlighted the costs of the triple lock, which may be difficult for the Government to reckon with.

He added: “If it were to hit 13 percent for September, the basic state pension would rise by £18.45 to £160.30 a week (£8,335.60 a year) in April 2023, while the new state pension would increase by £24.10 to £209.25 a week (£10,881 a year).

“This could cost the Treasury well in excess of £10billion — a huge price to pay for the keys to Number 10. 

“What’s more, this isn’t a one-off cost, it would fall on the exchequer every year.”



