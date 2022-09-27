State pensioners fume they are ‘forgotten’ in mini-Budget

The spokesperson said: “We have taken decisive action to help pensioners with the rising cost of living by holding down energy bills, saving them £1,000 on average, and providing up to £1,500 in additional support for the most vulnerable.

“For a low-income pensioner household with typical bills, this package could amount to £450 over and above the rise in their energy bills.

“Alongside this, our Growth Plan will help the UK return to a trend growth rate of 2.5%, which will deliver funding for high-quality public services including the NHS and improve everyone’s living standards.”

Mr Kwarteng said: “To reaffirm the UK’s status as the world’s financial services centre, I will set out an ambitious package of regulatory reforms later in the autumn.”

Helen Morrissey, senior pensions analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the income tax changes could help pensioners.

READ MORE: Attendance Allowance recipients could get one-off £150 to help with cost of living